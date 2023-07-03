A shooting at a large party in Moreno Valley early Monday morning left two people dead and another person in critical condition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrived at a home in the 26000 block of Coronada Drive at about 12:45 a.m. to find that three people had sustained gunshot wounds, the department said in a news release.

One person was declared dead at the scene, while two others were taken to a local hospital.

One of those hospitalized later succumbed to their wounds, while the other is in critical condition, officials said.

The names, genders and identities of those shot have not yet been released.

No information about the shooter or shooters has been made available, and nor has a possible motive for the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Travis Gilbert at 951-955-2777.