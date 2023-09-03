Two people were killed, and another was sent to a hospital in critical condition following a multi-vehicle collision in West Los Angeles.

According to a Los Angeles Police Department release, the crash occurred around 6 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Ohio Avenue.

A Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Sepulveda when it collided with a BMW i4.

Three victims were in the two vehicles; the driver and the passenger of the BMW were rushed to a nearby hospital by LAFD paramedics, but they both later died due to their injuries.

The driver of the Honda Civic was transported to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

It remains unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing, and the identities of the deceased victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

“Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services and remain at the scene to identify themselves,” LAPD said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact LAPD West Traffic Detectives at 213-473-0234. During non-hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.

Those wishing to tip anonymously can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org