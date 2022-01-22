2 dead, 1 hurt after shooting outside South Gate bar: Sheriff’s Department

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the South Gate Police Department are investigating after three men were struck by gunfire, two of them fatally, in South Gate early Saturday morning.

The shooting was first reported at about 3:21 a.m., and South Gate Police officers responded to the 4000 block of Tweedy Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

In the parking lot of the Leland R. Weaver Library, officers found a man “unresponsive” after he “appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds,” the release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At a nearby bar on Tweedy Boulevard, officers found two more men who appeared to have been shot, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene, the department added.

The wounded man, who is 41 years old, is in critical condition at a local hospital.

“Investigators learned some type of altercation occurred in the rear parking lot of the bar that resulted in gunfire,” the release said.

The names and ages of the two men who died have not been released, and no suspect information is available.

“It is unknown if this shooting is gang-related,” the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.



To submit information anonymously, call 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.