A wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle early Saturday morning on the 60 Freeway in the Badlands area of Riverside County, leaving two people dead and one person hurt, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash at 3:35 a.m. involved a Hyundai Sonata that was heading east in the westbound lanes before it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu headed west, the CHP said in a press release.

The Chevrolet driver, a 49-year-old Pasadena resident, and the Hyundai driver, a 28-year-old woman from Hemet, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, a 40-year-old Pico Rivera resident, was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries, the CHP added.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident should contact Public Information Officer Jason Montez at 909-769-2000 ext. 221, or call 916-407-7511.