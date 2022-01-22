2 dead, 1 injured after car hits pole in Willowbrook

Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a traffic accident in Willowbrook Saturday night, officials said.

At about 9:45 p.m., a car hit a pole at West El Segundo Boulevard and South Main Street, according to Officer Kimbal of the California Highway Patrol.

Early reports indicated that people were trapped inside the car, but Dispatch Supervisor Stafford of the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed that two people were declared dead at the scene of the crash.

Another person, who is in critical condition, was taken to a local trauma center for treatment, Stafford said.

CHP will be investigating this crash, Kimbal said.

Some reports indicated that the crash occurred as the vehicle was being pursued by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies.

Watch Sgt. Ely of the LASD Compton Station confirmed that a vehicle crashed while it was being pursued by a deputy from the Compton station, but Ely did not confirm where the crash occurred, what time the pursuit began or other details that would indicate that this fatal crash was part of a Sheriff’s Department pursuit.