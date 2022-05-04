Three people were shot during a shooting spree in Riverside Wednesday morning, officials said.

Investigators combed a building on Pierce Street near La Sierra Avenue after reports of a shooting around 2:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, several people were at the scene, two of them suffering from gunshot wounds, Riverside Police said.

“We have three people that we know of, so far, that were shot at this house, and two of them died,” Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department said.

One of those three was pronounced dead at the scene, another was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The third person was found shortly after.

“Probably 10 to 15 minutes later, we had officers in our downtown location just going to the police station when they were flagged down by a vehicle at 14th Street at the the 91 overpass that had an adult male inside suffering from gunshot wounds and not breathing,” Railsback said.

The man later died at a hospital.

“We’re trying to figure out if some of these people who were struck, did they also fire?” Railsback said.

He added that while the location was not on their radar recently, allegations were made last year saying there was gambling equipment inside the home.

“We don’t know if that has anything to do with this,” Railsback added. “We don’t know if it’s different people. There’s been some time there.”

Police detained people who were at the scene when officers arrived, along with the people who were inside the vehicle where the third man was found.

“It was kind of disturbing because this is normally a quiet area,” Riverside resident Jerry Miller said.