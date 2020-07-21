2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Burbank home: Police

A shooting at a Burbank home left two men dead and one woman injured early Tuesday, officials said.

The Burbank Police Department said it received a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Cambridge Drive around 1:30 a.m.

Officers said they entered a home to discover a woman injured and a man dead, both from gunshot wounds. They also found a second man shot to death on the driveway, according to the Police Department.

The woman was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police did not receive any report of a disturbance before the call about the shooting.

The relationship among the three was unclear, officials said.

Authorities provided no further details as the incident remains under investigation.