2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Burbank home: Police

A shooting at a Burbank home left two men dead and one woman injured early Tuesday, officials said.
The Burbank Police Department said it received a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Cambridge Drive around 1:30 a.m.
Officers said they entered a home to discover a woman injured and a man dead, both from gunshot wounds. They also found a second man shot to death on the driveway, according to the Police Department.
The woman was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
Police did not receive any report of a disturbance before the call about the shooting.
The relationship among the three was unclear, officials said.
Authorities provided no further details as the incident remains under investigation.