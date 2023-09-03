Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies on the scene of a double fatal triple shooting on Sept. 3, 2023, in Moreno Valley (OnScene TV)

Authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a triple shooting that claimed the life of two men and injured a third early Sunday morning, officials told KTLA.

Deputies responded to the 21800 block of Dreacea Avenue just after 2 a.m. on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in Moreno Valley.

At the scene, deputies located two men laying in the street. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Not long after, a third man, who authorities said was also involved in the incident, arrived at a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound. He was listed in stable condition.

A woman seen on her cellphone after a triple shooting Sept. 3, 2023, in Moreno Valley (OnSceneTV)

It is unclear what led up to the incident, and authorities have not released any information on the victims, nor did they provide a description of a possible suspect or suspects.

So far, no arrests have been made.