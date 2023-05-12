A man and a woman are dead and a third person was wounded after an apparent murder-suicide in Palmdale Thursday afternoon.

At a few minutes after 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 3100 block of Solmira Place, where they found three people who had sustained gunshot injuries, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

A man and woman, both between 55 and 60 years old, had both been shot in the upper torso, though the man’s wound “appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound,” the release said. They were both declared dead at the scene.

A third person had also been shot, though the nature of their wounds was not disclosed.

That person was taken to a local hospital, and officials declined to provide any more information about that victim.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.