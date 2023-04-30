Two men were killed, and two others injured after the driver of the vehicle they were in lost control and crashed into a power pole Sunday in Oxnard, authorities announced.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Arcturus Avenue and McWane Boulevard, according to officials with the Oxnard Police Department.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of the 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling westbound on McWane Boulevard when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the electrical pole. “Investigators believe speed/reckless driving and alcohol were contributing factors to the collision,” an Oxnard PD news release stated.

At the scene, firefighters used the jaws of life to extricate all four males from the vehicle. Paramedics immediately began performing life-saving measures on two of the men, one of whom was believed to be the driver of the Cobalt. Both were later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other two men taken to Ventura County Medical Center where they are listed in stable condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or that might have information about the incident was urged to contact Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff at 805-385-7550 or by email at andrew.pinkstaff@oxnardpd.org.