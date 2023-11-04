2 dead, 3 hospitalized after violent overnight crash in Northridge

A deadly two-car collision in Northridge claimed the lives of two people and sent three more to the hospital.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning near the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Lindley Avenue.

A fire hydrant close to the scene of the collision was sheared off, sending a stream of water flying into the air.

Video from the scene shows that one of the cars involved in the crash ended up getting stuck in a nearby tree, nearly going through the wall of a residence.

Two victims were pronounced deceased on scene, while the three other victims, who were trapped inside their vehicle, were rushed to local hospitals in serious condition. None of the victims have been identified.

The intersection of Roscoe and Lindley remained closed for the investigation through 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

What led up to the crash remains unknown.