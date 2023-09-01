Two people are dead and three people are injured after a fatal two-car collision in Huntington Park on Friday night.
Around 8:45 p.m. Los Angeles authorities responded to reports of a major crash at the intersection of Randolph Place and Maywood Avenue.
When authorities arrived at the scene, there were five people involved in the crash — two were dead on arrival, two were critically injured, and one suffered minor injuries.
Three people were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Video footage from the scene shows a knocked-down light pole, debris from the crash scattered across the ground, a damaged white vehicle, and a dark-colored vehicle lodged into a fence with the front end completely smashed in.
The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.
This story is developing and will be updated.