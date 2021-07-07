2 dead, 3 injured in Fontana wrong-way crash

A car crash in Fontana left two people dead after a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in the wrong direction collided with two other vehicles Wednesday, authorities said. 

Police say at around 3 p.m., a green Ford Expedition driving southbound on Sierra Avenue near Ramona Avenue at a high rate of speed, collided with several motorists traveling on the northbound side of the road.

Two people were pronounced dead, and three others were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. One of the people hospitalized was the driver of the Expedition.

The green Expedition crashed into a red vehicle and two white vehicles, authorities said.

Street closures are expected in the area for several hours, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

