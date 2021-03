Two people were killed and three others injured in a violent wrong-way crash that has lanes closed on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. on the northbound 110 Freeway near 9th Street.

All northbound lanes were initially closed as a result of the crash.

Vehicles were getting by in one lane as of 4:20 a.m.

