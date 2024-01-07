2 dead, 4 injured in violent multi-car crash in Canoga Park

A crash involving four vehicles claimed the lives of two people and sent four others to the hospital, authorities said.

Preliminary information from a Los Angeles Fire Department release indicates that the collision occurred around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning in the 7600 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Canoga Park.

Two of the victims, only identified as a man and a woman of unknown age, were pronounced dead at the scene after being trapped in the wreckage of the four-car crash.

Two other victims were taken to local hospitals and were said to be in critical condition. The remaining victims suffered minor injuries and did not require transport.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that three of the vehicles were moving while one was parked on Topanga Canyon at the time of the collision.

“The driver of an older model Honda Civic that had been traveling southbound and for some unknown reason crossed over into the northbound lanes and collided with a Toyota Camry,” Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant Rich Brunson said. “The impact between those two vehicles caused the Honda Civic to rotate, at which time the driver was ejected and his front right passenger was killed.”

According to Sgt. Brunson, speed was a factor in the fatal crash.

The 7600 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard was reopened by 7 a.m.