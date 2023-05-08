Two people were killed, and five others were wounded after gunfire erupted at house party in Adelanto Sunday night, authorities announced.

Deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of multiple gunshot victims at a residence in the 10900 block of Bartlett Avenue just before 1 a.m., according to an SBSD news release.

At the scene, deputies found multiple people suffering gunshot wounds. Four males and one female, ranging in age from 14 to 40, were taken to the hospital.

A 20-year-old man from Marana, Arizona, identified as Derrick Irutingabo was found dead inside the residence, SBSD said. Another victim, Maqwan Allen, a 20-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigation Division-Homicide Detail are continuing to investigate the deadly shooting but said that a suspect or suspects have yet to be identified.

Authorities did not provide any details on how the shooting happened, nor did they provide information on the conditions of the wounded victims.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Nicholas Paslak with the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or online at WeTip.