2 dead after being hit by box truck while changing tire on 215 Fwy in San Bernardino

Two people changing a flat tire were killed while on the shoulder of a Southern California freeway when a box truck drifted out of its lane and struck them.

The California Highway Patrol says the man and woman in their 50s were outside of two parked cars along Interstate 215 in San Bernardino when the collision occurred.

Officials say they both lived in Perris. Their names and relationship were not immediately released.

Officials say there’s no immediate evidence that drugs or alcohol were a factor. The crash remains was under investigation.