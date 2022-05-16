Two people are dead after a car slammed into the back of a big rig truck on the 210 Freeway in Tujunga, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 4:30 p.m. on the westbound freeway near La Tuna Canyon Road, said Officer Figueroa of the CHP.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a dark-colored car crushed after it apparently struck the rear of the truck’s trailer.

The LAFD confirmed that two people died at the scene.

A SigAlert has been issued for the No. 3 and 4 lanes of the westbound freeway, Figueroa said.