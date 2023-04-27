Two people are dead after a car struck a pedestrian, then hit a building in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning, police said.

A few minutes before 1:30 a.m., a 25-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk alongside 6th Street when he was hit by a car that was traveling in the same direction, police said in a news release.

That vehicle then continued on until it struck a building.

The driver and pedestrian were both taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Their identities have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Ramirez at 213-833-3713 or email 39299@lapd.online.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.