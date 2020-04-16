2 dead, 3 firefighters injured after fire at Walnut home

Firefighters mop up the scene of a blaze at a two-story home in Walnut on April 16, 2020. (KTLA)

Two people were found dead and three firefighters were injured after a fire at a Walnut home Thursday morning, officials said.

The blaze was reported sometime around 10 a.m. in the 600 block of North Rocking Horse Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The home was described as being two stories and responding units reported heavy smoke showing from the second floor.

The blaze was eventually knocked down and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, officials told KTLA.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed heavy damage to the roof of the home as firefighters were mopping up the scene.

No further details about the fire or the victims have been released.

County firefighters were also battling another blaze around the same time at an apartment in Pomona, where one person died and another was critically injured, officials said.

**UPDATE**

Approximately 49 Firefighters knocked down the 2nd Alarm Residential Fire @ 1047.



2 patients were confirmed DOA by units on-scene.



3 FFs have been transported, with minor injuries, to local area hospital. pic.twitter.com/7FAAkz7vdH — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) April 16, 2020