Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Riverside County Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 12:40 p.m. in the area of Pulsar View and Chasity roads in the Perris area, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Responding deputies found the crash site and later determined that two people had died.

It is unclear how the helicopter went down, and the victims have not been identified.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the destroyed aircraft in a large debris field being cordoned off by sheriff’s vehicles.

