2 dead after plane crashes into parking lot near Van Nuys Airport

Two people died when a small aircraft crashed into a parking lot just west of Van Nuys Airport Friday afternoon, officials said.

Fire crews responded around 3 p.m. to the scene on the 6900 block of Hayvenhurst Avenue, in Lake Balboa, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the charred remains of the plane at the center of a small parking lot, between two lines of cars.

The parking lot appears to be outside the building at 7011 Hayvenhurst Ave., which houses multiple businesses.

There was no apparent structure damage, fire officials said. The vehicles parked in the lot also did not appear to have significant damage.

There was no immediate word on whether both decedents were occupants of the aircraft.

No further details were immediately available.

