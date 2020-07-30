2 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Baldwin Park

At least two people died in a collision in Baldwin Park Wednesday evening, officials said.
Fire officials receive a called just after 8 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a tree near Baldwin Park Boulevard and La Rica Avenue, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.
Footage from the scene showed a black car with its side propped up and wrapped around a tree on the street’s center divider.
Police at the scene told KTLA that two people inside the vehicle were deceased.
The cause of the collision was not yet known.