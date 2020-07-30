2 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Baldwin Park

At least two people died in a collision in Baldwin Park Wednesday evening, officials said.

Fire officials receive a called just after 8 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a tree near Baldwin Park Boulevard and La Rica Avenue, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Footage from the scene showed a black car with its side propped up and wrapped around a tree on the street’s center divider.

Police at the scene told KTLA that two people inside the vehicle were deceased.

The cause of the collision was not yet known.

The City of Baldwin Park, multiple victims inside. pic.twitter.com/AJ4jNX6Drt — TheAngelN (@TheAngelN5) July 30, 2020