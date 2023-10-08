Two people are dead, and another was rushed to the hospital after a violent crash in Downey on Sunday.
Medical personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to calls about the reported two-car collision at the intersection of Paramount Boulevard and Gardendale Street just after 2 p.m.
Authorities confirmed to KTLA that two victims were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
Images from the scene of the crash posted to the Citizen App showed two vehicles, one of which was a pickup truck, off the roadway that sustained major damage, as well as a heavy police and fire department presence.
Details are limited and it’s unclear what led to the collision. So far, authorities have not identified any of the victims.