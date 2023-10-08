Two people are dead, and another was rushed to the hospital after a violent crash in Downey on Sunday.

Medical personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to calls about the reported two-car collision at the intersection of Paramount Boulevard and Gardendale Street just after 2 p.m.

Authorities confirmed to KTLA that two victims were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Wreckage of a fatal collision in Downey posted to the Citizen App on Oct. 8, 2023.

Images from the scene of the crash posted to the Citizen App showed two vehicles, one of which was a pickup truck, off the roadway that sustained major damage, as well as a heavy police and fire department presence.

First responders on the scene of a fatal crash in Downey on Oct. 8, 2023. (Citizen App)

Details are limited and it’s unclear what led to the collision. So far, authorities have not identified any of the victims.