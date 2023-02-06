Firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority on the scene of a fatal wrong-way, multi-vehicle crash in Westminster on Feb. 6, 2023 (OCFA)

Two people were killed and a third person was injured after a wrong-way driver caused a multi-vehicle crash in Westminster on Monday, authorities said.

Officers with the Westminster Police Department responded to the 14500 block of Beach Boulevard just before 1 p.m. and found four vehicles involved in the collision.

“Witnesses on the scene reported an older unknown type minivan was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed in the southbound lane of Beach Boulevard,” WPD officials said in a news release. “The minivan collided with three other vehicles.”

First responders with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the head-on collision and began treating the three patients, officials said.

The driver of the minivan, a man in his 80s, was declared dead at the scene. The passenger, a woman in her 70s, was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of another vehicle suffered a leg injury and was taken to UCI Medical Center in unknown condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Sergeant Anil Adams of the Westminster Police Department Traffic Division at 714-548-3770 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or online at Orange County Crime Stoppers.