Two people were killed in a crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia Friday morning.

The crash was reported about 9 a.m. near mile marker 47, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A vehicle was overturned off the side of the roadway and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according preliminary reports from the Fire Department. The victims have not been identified.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed firefighters trying to recover the bodies inside a heavily damaged red car.

No further details about the incident have been released.

