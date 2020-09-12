2 dead in fiery, wrong-way crash on 110 Freeway in Harbor Gateway

A motorist traveling in the wrong direction died along with another driver in a fiery collision on the 110 Freeway in the Harbor Gateway area early Saturday, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol received calls about a vehicle heading south on the northbound lanes around 4:12 a.m., Officer Andrew Minor said.

The first caller reported spotting a wrong-way driver in the El Segundo area, according to CHP.

Responding officers later found an overturned vehicle and a second car engulfed in flames about 4 to 5 miles away, on the overpass near the 182nd Street onramp, Minor said.

The crash left the vehicles, a sedan and an SUV, badly damaged, and it’s unclear which was traveling the wrong direction, Minor said.

Speed and whether drugs or alcohol were involved remain under investigation, according to the officer.

CHP issued a SigAlert as officers assessed the scene. It was canceled at around 9:15 a.m.

SIGALERT CANCELLED IN LOS ANGELES: NB I-110 182ND STREET ONRAMP TO NB EXPRESS LANES IS NOW OPEN — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) September 12, 2020