At least two people were killed and multiple were others injured after shots rang out at a Lancaster home on Friday night.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on the 3300 block of Knott Court around 7:25 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Arriving officers found several gunshot victims at the scene. The total number of victims has not yet been confirmed. At least two people were seen dead lying on the street.

Sky5 video showed a large presence of law enforcement and ambulance vehicles on the quiet neighborhood street. Two bodies can be seen lying on the street.

Blood was seen on the front lawn near a black vehicle parked in the driveway of a home.

Details remain limited as authorities investigate the incident. The motive behind the deadly shooting is unknown. No suspect descriptions were provided.

The area remains on lockdown as deputies knock on neighbors’ doors in search of possible suspects and additional evidence.

This developing story will be updated.