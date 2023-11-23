Two people were killed Thanksgiving evening following a multi-vehicle crash involving two vehicles and a motorcycle.

The crash happened near the intersection of Amar Road and Westport Street in West Covina some time after 5 p.m.

One of the vehicles believed involved in a fatal crash in West Covina on Nov. 23, 2023. (KTLA)

Video posted to the Citizen app showed the disabled motorcycle on its side with a large plume of smoke coming from it.

The investigation is in its early stages, but police believe two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, according to a West Covina Police Department official.

Smoke billows from a motorcycle lying at the scene of a fatal crash in West Covina on Nov. 23, 2023 as seen in a video posted to the Citizen App.

Two people who were riding the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Elizabeth Chapman contributed to this report.