Two people were killed Thanksgiving evening following a multi-vehicle crash involving two vehicles and a motorcycle.
The crash happened near the intersection of Amar Road and Westport Street in West Covina some time after 5 p.m.
Video posted to the Citizen app showed the disabled motorcycle on its side with a large plume of smoke coming from it.
The investigation is in its early stages, but police believe two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, according to a West Covina Police Department official.
Two people who were riding the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
