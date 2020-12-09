2 dead in Newport Beach crash; 3 juveniles on board

A crash in Newport Beach left two people dead Tuesday night, officials said.

Police received a call around 7:46 p.m. regarding a traffic collision with an injury in the area of South Pelican Hill Road and Newport Coast Drive, according to Newport Beach Police Department spokesperson Heather Rangel.

Two vehicles, a Range Rover carrying one female occupant and a Nissan with five people inside, collided, Rangel said.

A man and woman in the Nissan were both pronounced dead on arrival, according to the department. Three juveniles were also in the vehicle, but there was no information on their condition.

Details on whether the woman in the Range Rover had injuries or was taken to the hospital were not available yet, nor was there information on whether drugs or alcohol were suspected in the crash.

A SigAlert was issued for Newport Coast Drive and southbound lanes were closed.