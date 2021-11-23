Police fatally shoot man suspected in Pasadena crime spree that included shooting man, taking woman hostage

Two men are dead after one of them shot the other, stole a car, took a woman hostage and opened fire on police in Pasadena Tuesday, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The assailant and carjacker, a man in his 20s whose identity was not released, began his crime spree at about 2:30 p.m. when he shot the other man, who was in his 70s and whose identity was also not released, near Orange Grove Boulevard and Sunnyslope Avenue, according to police.

Police found the older man suffering from several gunshot wounds, and witnesses at the scene told officers that the younger man was spotted running from the scene with a gun.

“In his attempt at escape, the suspect carjacked a vehicle from a female, but ultimately fled on foot once officers arrived,” police said in a press release.

While he was being chased by police, the man encountered another woman, whom he took hostage at gunpoint.

The suspect was at some point shot by police, according the department.

The woman “was ultimately rescued, unharmed,” police said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, while the older man succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital, police added.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and offered no further details, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.