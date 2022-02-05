2 dead, several injured in 4-car crash in Santa Ana, police say

Two men were killed in a four-car crash in Santa Ana Friday evening, police said.

The collision, which occurred at about 5:48 p.m. near the intersection of Bristol Street and Saint Andrews Place, resulted in one of the involved vehicles coming “to rest atop of another vehicle trapping the two occupants,” the Santa Ana Police Department said in a release.

The two men, who have not been identified but who were believed to be in their 60s, were declared dead at the scene by the Orange County Fire Authority.

“Several other drivers and occupants sustained minor to moderate injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment,” the release added.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, but one of the drivers “displayed symptoms of impairment,” police said.

“An investigation was initiated to determine if they were under the influence of drugs or alcohol. At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing,” police said.



Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Correal at 714-245-8215.