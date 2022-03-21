Two of five deputies are out of the hospital after they were injured when a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopter crashed in Angeles Crest near the San Gabriel Reservoir Saturday.

The unidentified deputies were released from the hospital Sunday night, LASD Deputy Koener confirmed.

The deputies were assisting the Los Angeles County Fire Department with a vehicle rollover call when Air Rescue 5 went down, according to Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

“The helicopter suffered some malfunction of some sort,” Villanueva said following the crash. The patient from the car crash had not been picked up when the chopper crashed, officials later said.

The helicopter rolled over after hitting the ground and came close to falling hundreds of feet into a canyon below, video showed.

One of the five deputies was critically injured in the crash. A doctor who was aboard the helicopter for a ride along was also injured.

None of the injuries were considered to be life threatening.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the NTSB.

The incident came exactly one month after a Huntington Beach Police Department helicopter crashed in Newport Beach.

Police Officer Nicholas Vella was killed, and a pilot was injured in that crash.