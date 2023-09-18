Crews battling a fire in Seal Beach found two dogs who perished in the blaze Sunday night.
Orange County Fire Authority firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 300 block of Welcome Lane around 9:30 p.m.
“We found a mobile home that was fully involved in fire,” OCFA Captain Greg Barta said.
Firefighters simultaneously attacked the fire and conducted a search of the structure.
“Sadly, we did find two dogs that did perish as a result of the blaze,” Barta said.
No other injuries were reported.
Crews’ aggressive response did help save a two-story structure that was being threatened by the fire, Barta said.
It was unclear if the home had a working smoke alarm at the time of the blaze.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.