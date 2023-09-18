Crews battling a fire in Seal Beach found two dogs who perished in the blaze Sunday night.

Orange County Fire Authority firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 300 block of Welcome Lane around 9:30 p.m.

“We found a mobile home that was fully involved in fire,” OCFA Captain Greg Barta said.

Fire crews respond to a blaze in Seal Beach on Sept. 17, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Firefighters simultaneously attacked the fire and conducted a search of the structure.

“Sadly, we did find two dogs that did perish as a result of the blaze,” Barta said.

No other injuries were reported.

Crews’ aggressive response did help save a two-story structure that was being threatened by the fire, Barta said.

It was unclear if the home had a working smoke alarm at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.