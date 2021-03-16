2 dogs perish from smoke inhalation in Redlands house fire, officials say

Two small dogs died after a home in Redlands caught fire over the weekend, officials reported.

Two dogs died in a house fire in Redlands on March 14, 2021. (Tod Sudmeier/Redlands Fire Department)

The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. at a single-family home in the 400 block of South San Mateo Street on Sunday, according to the Redlands Fire Department. Firefighters began searching the house for possible victims when they found two dogs inside who had succumbed to smoke inhalation.

In a photo released Tuesday by the Redlands Fire Department, firefighters are seen attempting to revive the dogs in a yard, but officials said their efforts were unsuccessful.

No residents or firefighters were injured in the blaze, which was extinguished in about 15 minutes.

Eighteen firefighters originally responded to the blaze.

Investigators estimated the loss at approximately $20,000, but the cause remains under investigation.