2 drivers sought in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian in Historic South-Central L.A.

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for two drivers involved in a hit-and-run crash in Historic South-Central L.A. that left a 49-year-old pedestrian dead, authorities said Saturday.

The victim was walking westbound along Vernon Avenue just east of Wall Street Thursday night when a light-colored SUV struck him, throwing his body into the eastbound lanes of Vernon, according to LAPD. Then a light-colored 2011 to 2015 Dodge Charger hit him a second time.

After being struck by two different vehicles, the victim was suffering from multiple blunt force trauma injuries when officers responded around 10:30 p.m., police said.

Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said. His identity is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

No other details have been released.

Police are searching for both drivers since they both failed to stop and render aid as required by law. The city of L.A. provides a reward of up to $50,000 for tips leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of hit-and-run drivers in accordance with a program started in 2015.

Anyone with information can reach Detective Calvin Dehesa at 213-833-3713 or police at 213-486-3713. Calls during non-business hours or on weekends can be made to 877-527-3247.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.