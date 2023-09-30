Authorities are searching for two elderly men believed to have fallen into an aqueduct while fishing in Lancaster.

The missing men were identified as Minas Khacheryan, 86, and his brother Grigor Khacheryan, 78, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The men were last seen on Friday at around 8 a.m. on the 1000 block of East Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale.

They headed over to the California Aqueduct in Lancaster to fish when they reportedly fell into the water, authorities said.

On Saturday, divers from the LASD’s High-Risk Tactical/Rescue Team made their way into the aqueduct to begin searching for the missing men. The brothers have not yet been found.

Divers from LASD’s High-Risk Tactical/Rescue Team searched a Lancaster aqueduct on Sept. 30, 2023, after two elderly men reportedly fell into the waters while fishing. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Minas is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with gray balding hair, blue eyes and a goatee. He is missing his left eye and suffers from a medical heart condition.

Grigor is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with short gray balding hair and brown eyes.

Minas Khacheryan, 86, and his brother Grigor Khacheryan, 78, in photos from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Their family has not heard from the brothers since and is concerned for their well-being.

Anyone who has seen the men or has information about the incident is asked to call the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be provided to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.