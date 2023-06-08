Two men are dead after they were robbed and shot by a group of thieves in Lancaster Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 9 p.m., deputies responded to reported gunshots at a motel in the 44100 block of Sierra Highway.

In a motel room, deputies found one man who was declared dead at the scene, the LASD said in a news release.

Another man suffering from a gunshot wound was found in the parking lot, and he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The investigators believe there were multiple suspects and the motive was robbery,” the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.