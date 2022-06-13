Authorities are investigating a suspected street takeover crash that left two people dead in Compton overnight.

The crash was reported at the intersection of North Wilmington Avenue and West Stockwell Street around 11:42 p.m. Sunday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Koerner said.

Arriving deputies found two females at the scene who were pronounced dead, Koerner said.

A witness said the females were in a red sedan that was drifting or swinging around the intersection during a street takeover. Authorities have not confirmed a street takeover was going on at the time but are investigating.

One of the females was apparently hanging out of the window when the sedan collided with an SUV that was traveling through the intersection from another direction, according to the witness.

The unidentified female was ejected from the sedan and died. The second female killed in the crash was also in the sedan but was not ejected.

Authorities are also still investigating the details of the crash and have not confirmed the witness account.

Detective Wilson did say that one of the females appeared to be about 20 years old. The second may have been even younger but exact ages were still unknown, according to Wilson.

A witness initially believed a male was driving the sedan and fled the scene but investigators later determined that one of the deceased females had been driving.

Treyshawn Cooley, who was driving the SUV, said he had no idea what was going on as he approached the intersection.

“I guess he didn’t see me or whatever. My light was green,” Cooley said.

Street takeovers involving multiple vehicles and dozens of onlookers have been a growing problem in the Southland recently.

Social media is used to spread the word, but authorities often don’t find out until it’s too late and the drivers have already moved on to another intersection.