Two firefighters were hospitalized Saturday morning after they were injured while battling a fire in Long Beach.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. at a strip mall on the 5600 block of Atlantic Avenue.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded to battle the fire, which was quickly upgraded to a third-alarm fire.

While they worked to put the fire out, two firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries.

Both were transported to the hospital for treatment, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Their conditions are unclear at this time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.