2 firefighters released from hospital after suffering injuries while battling Bond Fire in Silverado Canyon

Two firefighters who were injured battling the Bond Fire in the Silverado Canyon area of Orange County are going to be OK, officials said Friday.

Video from Thursday showed one of the firefighters had to be airlifted from the scene of the fire.

Both of the U.S. Forest Service firefighters were treated and then released from the hospital Thursday night, the Forest Service stated in a tweet.

One of the firefighters sustained a leg injury and the other suffered minor bruising, according to the tweet.

OCFA is happy to share that the two @ClevelandNF firefighters assisting us with the #BondFire are doing okay, and have been released from the hospital. https://t.co/bdyNw5Qevg — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) December 4, 2020

The Bond Fire began late Wednesday night at a home on Silverado Canyon Road.

It has burned 6,400 acres and was 10% contained as of Friday morning, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

All evacuation orders have been lifted except for the canyon areas, the Fire Authority stated.

All roads have reopened except for Santiago Canyon Road.

The public was asked to avoid the northwestern portions of the forest for the duration of the fire.