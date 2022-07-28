Two people were airlifted to a hospital after a rollover crash along the 138 Freeway in Gorman Thursday.

The crash occurred around 11:50 a.m. along the eastbound side of the highway near the 5 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Preliminary information indicated that a SUV or truck had crashed and rolled over several times. Two children were ejected, according to the initial information from the scene.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several emergency vehicles responding to the crash and the solo vehicle rolled over on the side of the road.

Two people were flown to a trauma center, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Their ages and extent of their injuries was unknown.