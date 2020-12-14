2 found dead after car slams into tree in San Bernardino

Two people were killed in a single-vehicle collision in San Bernardino early Monday morning, police said.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Rialto and Tippecanoe avenues around 12:20 a.m. to find a vehicle that had slammed into a tree, San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. Baughman said.

Two people, who have not been identified, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The impact from the collision appeared to have split the vehicle into three pieces, video from the crash site shows.

A bulk of the mangled car appeared crushed as it stood on a divider amongst some trees. The steering wheel and dashboard were strewn across the debris-covered roadway, with the deployed airbag still attached.

Police are investigating the collision and it remains unclear what caused the car to crash into the tree.

Tippecanoe Avenue was closed for hours between Rialto Avenue and Harry Sheppard Boulevard as investigators probed the crash site.