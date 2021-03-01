2 found dead at base of cliff in San Pedro near Point Fermin Lighthouse

A man and woman were found dead Monday afternoon after an apparent fall from a cliff in San Pedro, officials said.

Los Angeles city firefighters and paramedics responded to a cliff rescue call near 500 West Paseo Drive at 5:19 p.m. The location given by the L.A. Fire Department is near Sunken City.

Upon arrival, responders discovered the bodies of a young man and a woman, LAFD said in an alert.

It’s unclear how long the two people had been there, and the circumstances surrounding their fall remain unknown.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed firefighters working to retrieve the two deceased adults at the base of a seaside cliff just below the Point Fermin Lighthouse.

The coroner has been notified, and Los Angeles Police Department is investigating, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.