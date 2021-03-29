2 found fatally stabbed after report of burglary in Beverly Grove: LAPD

Two people were found fatally stabbed after a burglary was reported in a home in Beverly Grove Monday afternoon, officials said.

Authorities received multiple calls from the area, including one around 4:35 p.m. about a burglar in a residence on the 6600 block of Maryland Drive, said Los Angeles police Capt. Alfonso Mendoza.

While investigating, officers discovered a person with stab wounds at the home. A second stabbing victim was soon found at another house one street up, in the 6600 block of Fifth Street, Mendoza said.

Paramedics pronounced both dead at the scene. The first wounded person discovered was a man, Mendoza said, but he could not provide any identifying information on the second.

Officers say they recovered a knife at one of the scenes.

Detectives at the scene Monday night were working to determine whether the two incidents are related.

LAPD said officers are not searching for any suspects, but declined to say whether the suspect could be among those dead.

Investigators do not believe there is any immediate threat to the neighborhood.