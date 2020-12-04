2 found fatally stabbed in Lancaster home after report of gas leak

Authorities respond to a Lancaster home where two people were found fatally stabbed on Dec. 4, 2020. (Don Luis Meza)

Two people were found stabbed to death in a Lancaster home after a report of a gas leak, officials said Friday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 45000 block of Century Circle about 7:50 a.m. for a possible gas leak and found a man and a woman dead inside. They notified the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who responded and secured the area, officials said in a news release.

The victims appeared to have been stabbed and also had lacerations. Officials didn’t identify the victims, only describing them as Black and possibly in their teens.

A man, woman and two children were also at the location and were questioned by homicide investigators, officials said.

The relationship between the victims and the four other people is unknown, and officials did not provide further details about the incident.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-222-TIPS (8477).