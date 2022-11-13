Two French Bulldogs were stolen at gunpoint Friday night on the 6th Street viaduct bridge.

The incident, according to one of the victims, happened around 11 p.m. when he and some friends were walking the dogs across the bridge. That’s when he said a car came up and stopped.

“He pulled up beside us on the street and he pulled out his gun,” the victim told KTLA’s Jennifer McGraw.

The thief then demanded that they hand over the two dogs, 4-year-old Rhino and 2-year-old Bluesky.

“My friend was, like, trying to do something. I just kept telling her, ‘It’s not worth it, let them take the dogs. It’s just not worth it,’ you know. He just grabbed the dogs, picked them up and went around the SUV and drove off,” the victim said.

Neither of the victims wanted to be identified but are begging for the public’s help to find their two dogs.

“It’s something…I had already been there before, walking my girl,” the other victim told KTLA. “So, that was never a problem, but for me to go through all of that, like even yesterday, I was still in shock. Like, all I know is that she was gone. Like, I didn’t even care about the fact that I even got a gun pointed at my face, it was the fact that she’s not with me.”

The popular canine has increasingly become a target for thieves because the French Bulldogs come with a high price tag.

For these two owners, though, the animals are beloved family members and they’re just hoping that someone knows something that can help with the return of Rhino and Bluesky.

“Just hand her back to me, you know. She deserves to be with her people, with her person. She deserves the love. Money isn’t everything and these dogs have feelings and these dogs love us more than they love themselves,” one of the victims said.

The owners said the suspect was in a black or dark colored SUV that was dented and badly scraped on the passenger side. They believe the vehicle may have been a Nissan.

They are also offering a reward for the safe return of the two dogs and encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact police.