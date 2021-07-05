2 fruit vendors struck by vehicle, 1 fatally, in Ontario

The vendor’s damaged fruit cart could be seen knocked over and lying in the street in Ontario on July 5, 2021. (KTLA)

One pedestrian has died and another was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Ontario late Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Euclid Avenue and Riverside Drive around 11:30 a.m. to a report of a crash involving two pedestrians.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Ontario Police Department Cpl. Emily Hernandez.

Police said they believed both victims were fruit vendors, but did not immediately release any further details about either individual, including their names.

A man who said he was the brother of the man killed identified him as Hector Eduardo Rabinal.

Carlos Rabinal told KTLA his brother was originally from Guatemala and had been selling fruit in Ontario for about year. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

The brother added that the two victims were cousins, and he identified the one who survived as Ariel Tacubal Rabinal.

The driver was transported in stable condition.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, but witness Walter DeCroix said it appeared the driver had swerved around another car that was stopped ahead of her, then hit the vendor who was crossing the street.

“I don’t even think she hit the brakes,” DeCroix told KTLA. “I looked in the street just to check. There’s no brake marks.”

Hernandez said detectives will look into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Police also could not confirm whether the pedestrians were crossing the street when they were struck.

No other information was immediately provided.