2 girls killed, 3 people injured in Kern County shooting

Elayna Saidee is shown in an undated photo posted on a GoFundMe page on July 3, 2020.

Two girls were killed and three other people were injured in a shooting in Delano Thursday night, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 7:20 p.m. along the 2100 block of Oleander Street, according to the Delano Police Department.

Responding officers found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.

An 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl died from their injuries.

In addition, an 18-year-old woman, a 41-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

A GoFundMe page set up for the family of the 12-year-old victim identified her as Elayna Saidee. She was described as a “beautiful soul inside and out.”

“She was beyond excited to be starting 7th grade,” the fundraising page reads. “She was the sweetest, most helpful, & selfless person.”

Witnesses told police a male got out of a vehicle and opened fire on the group. He was only described as wearing a hoodie and a mask. The vehicle was described as a tan late-model 4-door similar to a Toyota Camry or Corolla.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3377 or their tip line at 661-721-3369.