The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two men sustained gunshot wounds in Moreno Valley Wednesday night.
Several people reported gunshots to authorities at about 11:07 p.m., and when deputies arrived at the scene in the 12000 block of Carnation Lane, they found a man who had been shot multiple times, Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez said in an email.
Footage from the scene shows investigators searching an alleyway between several apartment buildings.
He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
At that same hospital, another man was dropped off with at least one gunshot wound, and “deputies believe he was involved in the same incident,” Brito-Gonzalez said.
The second man’s wounds are also not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made, but investigators are working to identify everyone involved in the attack.
No further details were available.