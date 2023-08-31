Investigators search for evidence at the scene of a double shooting in Moreno Valley on Aug. 30, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two men sustained gunshot wounds in Moreno Valley Wednesday night.

Several people reported gunshots to authorities at about 11:07 p.m., and when deputies arrived at the scene in the 12000 block of Carnation Lane, they found a man who had been shot multiple times, Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez said in an email.

Footage from the scene shows investigators searching an alleyway between several apartment buildings.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At that same hospital, another man was dropped off with at least one gunshot wound, and “deputies believe he was involved in the same incident,” Brito-Gonzalez said.

The second man’s wounds are also not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, but investigators are working to identify everyone involved in the attack.

No further details were available.